Mayor Benjamin reviews video of protester held down, arrested

Mayor Benjamin, CPD Chief Holbrook release video showing CPD officers subdue protester

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Mayor Steve Benjamin along with Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook have reviewed the city of Columbia’s policies after an image surfaced showing three CPD officers arresting a protestor during last weekends protests.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says the country is ‘heartbroken’ over seeing the tragic video involving the latest incident of police brutality, where George Floyd died after being held down by a police officer with a knee to the neck, while fellow officers looked on.

Mayor Benjamin says after seeing the arrest of a protester here in Columbia during demonstrations that turned violent last weekend he was immediately concerned and wanted answers.

In the video, you can see three CPD officer gathered around one protester face down on the pavement, as they cuffed him. One of the three officers seen using his knee to the suspects leg to hold him down.

Benjamin says he contacted Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook who had already done a full review of the incident, and review of the city of Columbia’s policies. The Mayor says after seeing the footage first hand he requested that it be released to the public.

According the Mayor Benjamin, ‘ the chokehold is not allowed under City of Columbia policies and will not be tolerated’ . The only exception to this rule is in cases where it is necessary to protect someone from ‘serious physical injury or to protect human life.’

The video also shows at least three bystanders recording individuals or taling photographs of the arrest, and city officials would like to have copies of that documentation sent to CPD in hopes of determining exactly what took place.

Mayor Benjamin says,

‘Our country is experiencing an important movement toward equality and justice. The City of Columbia is fully dedicated to being leaders in this movement.’