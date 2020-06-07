South Carolina athletics cuts ties with CPI Security over CEO’s racially insensitive email

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, several members of the Gamecock athletics department have done their part to speak out against racial injustice.

Today, the Athletic Department took another step by ending its corporate sponsorship with CPI Security.

This comes days after an email surfaced from CPI’s CEO Ken Gill in response to a local organizer asking companies in Charlotte to speak out on the events following George Floyd’s death.

Here is a screenshot of the email Gill sent to Jorge Millares. Millares is the executive director of @QueenCityUnity and he posted a video message and blog write-up here: https://t.co/C1PGuvtM6h pic.twitter.com/IyCzVM6ilt — Morgan Fogarty (@MorganFogarty) June 7, 2020

The Gamecocks’ decision came the day after the Carolina Panthers also decided to end their corporate sponsor partnership with CPI. The Charlotte Hornets and North Carolina State University have also cut ties with the company today.