Former Gamecock Moe Brown wins Dem nomination for SC’s 5th Congressional District

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO, AP) – Former University of South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown won the Democratic nomination in the 5th District.

According to the SC Election Commission, with about 27,000 votes counted, Brown had 67% of the votes over Sidney A. Moore.

Brown will now face republican incumbent Congressman Ralph Norman in November.

House District 5 includes portions of several midlands counties including Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Newberry and Sumter Counties.