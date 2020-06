Georgia running back commits to South Carolina Tuesday

Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks picked up a commitment Tuesday afternoon from three-star running back Caleb McDowell.

He becomes the seventh member of the 2021 class, less than a week after decommitting from NC State, and chose USC over Syracuse, Army, Indiana, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

McDowell announced on twitter on May 19 that he officially received a scholarship offer from South Carolina.