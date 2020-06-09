Senator Lindsay Graham wins SC republican primary

Columbia, SC (AP) — U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham has been chosen as the Republican nominee. The incumbent walked away after a land slide vote catapulted him to the head of his republican challengers.

According to the Associated Press, Graham walked away with the victory in the U.S. Senate Class II GOP primary garnering more than 40 thousand votes which was 78 percent of votes cast as of 8PM Tuesday (with 6% percent/130 of 2,261 precincts reporting).

Senator Graham’s challengers lost without coming close to the incumbent.

Again with 6% percent of the vote being reported, Michael LaPierre had 5,590 – 11% percent

While, Joe Reynolds walked away with nearly half of that with 3,773 – 7% percent of the votes. Duke Buckner pulled up the rear with 2,246 – equal to 4 % percent of the vote here in South Carolina.

Senator Graham will go head to head against Democratic nominee Jamie Harrison, who ran unopposed for the upcoming election, as they battle over the Senate seat in November’s election. This is will be Graham’s fourth time running for the United States Senate seat.