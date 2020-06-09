Suspect denied bond in kidnapping, murder of UofSC student

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Richland County judge denied bond Tuesday morning for the man charged with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson back in March 2019.

More than a year after his arrest, Nathaniel Rowland’s bond was denied on the grounds that he could be considered a danger to society.

Authorities say Josephson was murdered after she got into a car she thought was her Uber in Five Points, and her body was later found in Clarendon County.

Tuesday morning, family members of both Josephson and Rowland gave statements to the court in a virtual hearing.

Rowland will remain in custody at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.