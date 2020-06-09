Unofficial SC G.O.P Primary Results

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Here is a look at the unofficial results of  the South Carolina Republican Primary: (As of Tuesday 10:30PM) per the SC  Voters Election Commission

U.S. Senate

  • Lindsay Graham – 40,252 (78%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
  • Michael LaPierre – 5,590 (11%)
  • Joe Reynolds – 3,775 (7%)
  • Duke Buckner – 2,246 (4%)

U.S. House District 1 (Charleston)

  • Nancy Mace – 11,571 (63%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
  • Kathy Landing – 4,522 – (24%)
  • Chris Cox – 1,434 – (8%)
  • Brad Mole – 946 – (5%)

U.S. House of Rep. (Dist. 3)

  • Hosea Cleveland – 5,887 (58%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
  • Marc Welch – 4,210 ( 41%)

U.S. House of Rep. (Dist.5)

  • Moe Brown -12,536 (69%) *Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
  • Sidney Moore – 5,604 (30%)

U.S. House District 7 (Florence)

  • Robert Williams – 3,909 (60%)
  • Melissa Watson – 2,367 (36%)
  • William Williams – 283 (4%)

State House Special District 115

  • Carol Tempel – 986 (45%)
  • Spencer Wetmore 700 (32%)
  • Eileen Dougherty – 512 (23%)

State House Special District 115

  • Kathleen Wilson 766 (52%)
  • Josh Stokes 703 (48%)

State Senate (Dist. 3)

  • Richard Cash -9,411 (53%)
  • Craig Wooten – 7,168(43%)

State Senate (Dist. 5)

  • Tom Corbin –  2,361 (69%)
  • Dave Edwards – 1,115 (32%)

State Senate (Dist.7)

  • Karl Allen – 1,511 (73%)
  • Fletcher Smith – 545 (26%)

State Senate (Dist. 8)

  • Janice Curtis – 420 (22%)
  • Ross Turner 1,441 (77%)

State Senate (Dist. 10 )

  • Billy Garrette 4,891 (52%)
  • Bryan Hope 4,353 (47%)

State Senate (Dist. 12)

  • Mark Lynch -4,012 (44%)
  • Scott Talley – 4,925 (55%)

State Senate (Dist. 16)

  • Kristen Blanchard – 2,402 (32%)
  • Michael Johnson – 1,393 (18%)
  • Mike Neese – 1,451 (19%)
  • Tom Nichols – 2,143 (23%)

State Senate (Dist. 17)

  • MaryGail Douglas – 252 (21%)
  • Mike Fanning – 923 (78%)

State Senate (Dist. 18)

  • Charles Bumgardner 4,869 (35%)
  • Ronnie Cromer 8,718 (64%)

State Senate (Dist. 20)

  • Benjamin Dunn – 2,353 (72%)
  • Randy Dickey – 901 (27%)

State Senate (Dist. 22)

  • Lee Blatt  – 0 (0%)
  • David Larsen – 0 (0%)

State Senate (Dist. 25)

  • Shane Massey – 6,726 (80%)
  • Susan Swanson  – 1,612 (19%)

State Sente (Dist. 26)

  • Perry Finch – 2,567 (31%)
  • Chris Smith – 5,677 (68%)

State Senate (Dist. 29 )

  • J.D. Chaplin -4,153 (82%)
  • Ronald Reese Page – 887 (17%)

 

