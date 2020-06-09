Unofficial SC G.O.P Primary Results

Click here to see the unofficial results of Tuesday's G.O.P. Primary

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Here is a look at the unofficial results of the South Carolina Republican Primary: (As of Tuesday 10:30PM) per the SC Voters Election Commission

U.S. Senate

Lindsay Graham – 40,252 (78%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)

Michael LaPierre – 5,590 (11%)

Joe Reynolds – 3,775 (7%)

Duke Buckner – 2,246 (4%)

U.S. House District 1 (Charleston)

Nancy Mace – 11,571 (63%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)

Kathy Landing – 4,522 – (24%)

Chris Cox – 1,434 – (8%)

Brad Mole – 946 – (5%)

U.S. House of Rep. (Dist. 3)

Hosea Cleveland – 5,887 (58%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)

Marc Welch – 4,210 ( 41%)

U.S. House of Rep. (Dist.5)

Moe Brown -12,536 (69%) *Presumptive Winner (Per AP)

Sidney Moore – 5,604 (30%)

U.S. House District 7 (Florence)

Robert Williams – 3,909 (60%)

Melissa Watson – 2,367 (36%)

William Williams – 283 (4%)

State House Special District 115

Carol Tempel – 986 (45%)

Spencer Wetmore 700 (32%)

Eileen Dougherty – 512 (23%)

State House Special District 115

Kathleen Wilson 766 (52%)

Josh Stokes 703 (48%)

State Senate (Dist. 3)

Richard Cash -9,411 (53%)

Craig Wooten – 7,168(43%)

State Senate (Dist. 5)

Tom Corbin – 2,361 (69%)

Dave Edwards – 1,115 (32%)

State Senate (Dist.7)

Karl Allen – 1,511 (73%)

Fletcher Smith – 545 (26%)

State Senate (Dist. 8)

Janice Curtis – 420 (22%)

Ross Turner 1,441 (77%)

State Senate (Dist. 10 )

Billy Garrette 4,891 (52%)

Bryan Hope 4,353 (47%)

State Senate (Dist. 12)

Mark Lynch -4,012 (44%)

Scott Talley – 4,925 (55%)

State Senate (Dist. 16)

Kristen Blanchard – 2,402 (32%)

Michael Johnson – 1,393 (18%)

Mike Neese – 1,451 (19%)

Tom Nichols – 2,143 (23%)

State Senate (Dist. 17)

MaryGail Douglas – 252 (21%)

Mike Fanning – 923 (78%)

State Senate (Dist. 18)

Charles Bumgardner 4,869 (35%)

Ronnie Cromer 8,718 (64%)

State Senate (Dist. 20)

Benjamin Dunn – 2,353 (72%)

Randy Dickey – 901 (27%)

State Senate (Dist. 22)

Lee Blatt – 0 (0%)

David Larsen – 0 (0%)

State Senate (Dist. 25)

Shane Massey – 6,726 (80%)

Susan Swanson – 1,612 (19%)

State Sente (Dist. 26)

Perry Finch – 2,567 (31%)

Chris Smith – 5,677 (68%)

State Senate (Dist. 29 )

J.D. Chaplin -4,153 (82%)

Ronald Reese Page – 887 (17%)

Continue checking back as these results are still developing