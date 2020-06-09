Unofficial SC G.O.P Primary Results
Click here to see the unofficial results of Tuesday's G.O.P. Primary
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Here is a look at the unofficial results of the South Carolina Republican Primary: (As of Tuesday 10:30PM) per the SC Voters Election Commission
U.S. Senate
- Lindsay Graham – 40,252 (78%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
- Michael LaPierre – 5,590 (11%)
- Joe Reynolds – 3,775 (7%)
- Duke Buckner – 2,246 (4%)
U.S. House District 1 (Charleston)
- Nancy Mace – 11,571 (63%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
- Kathy Landing – 4,522 – (24%)
- Chris Cox – 1,434 – (8%)
- Brad Mole – 946 – (5%)
U.S. House of Rep. (Dist. 3)
- Hosea Cleveland – 5,887 (58%) * Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
- Marc Welch – 4,210 ( 41%)
U.S. House of Rep. (Dist.5)
- Moe Brown -12,536 (69%) *Presumptive Winner (Per AP)
- Sidney Moore – 5,604 (30%)
U.S. House District 7 (Florence)
- Robert Williams – 3,909 (60%)
- Melissa Watson – 2,367 (36%)
- William Williams – 283 (4%)
State House Special District 115
- Carol Tempel – 986 (45%)
- Spencer Wetmore 700 (32%)
- Eileen Dougherty – 512 (23%)
State House Special District 115
- Kathleen Wilson 766 (52%)
- Josh Stokes 703 (48%)
State Senate (Dist. 3)
- Richard Cash -9,411 (53%)
- Craig Wooten – 7,168(43%)
State Senate (Dist. 5)
- Tom Corbin – 2,361 (69%)
- Dave Edwards – 1,115 (32%)
State Senate (Dist.7)
- Karl Allen – 1,511 (73%)
- Fletcher Smith – 545 (26%)
State Senate (Dist. 8)
- Janice Curtis – 420 (22%)
- Ross Turner 1,441 (77%)
State Senate (Dist. 10 )
- Billy Garrette 4,891 (52%)
- Bryan Hope 4,353 (47%)
State Senate (Dist. 12)
- Mark Lynch -4,012 (44%)
- Scott Talley – 4,925 (55%)
State Senate (Dist. 16)
- Kristen Blanchard – 2,402 (32%)
- Michael Johnson – 1,393 (18%)
- Mike Neese – 1,451 (19%)
- Tom Nichols – 2,143 (23%)
State Senate (Dist. 17)
- MaryGail Douglas – 252 (21%)
- Mike Fanning – 923 (78%)
State Senate (Dist. 18)
- Charles Bumgardner 4,869 (35%)
- Ronnie Cromer 8,718 (64%)
State Senate (Dist. 20)
- Benjamin Dunn – 2,353 (72%)
- Randy Dickey – 901 (27%)
State Senate (Dist. 22)
- Lee Blatt – 0 (0%)
- David Larsen – 0 (0%)
State Senate (Dist. 25)
- Shane Massey – 6,726 (80%)
- Susan Swanson – 1,612 (19%)
State Sente (Dist. 26)
- Perry Finch – 2,567 (31%)
- Chris Smith – 5,677 (68%)
State Senate (Dist. 29 )
- J.D. Chaplin -4,153 (82%)
- Ronald Reese Page – 887 (17%)
Continue checking back as these results are still developing