Prisma & DHEC to hold COVID-19 testing sites this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health and DHEC are hosting COVID-19 testing sites this week amid the ongoing pandemic.

You can get tested today at Manning Elementary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, testing is available at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Sumter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cayce Elementary will have testing this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.

Prisma says no appointment is needed and you can expect results within four days.

