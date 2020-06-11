“AccelerateED” task force discusses how to return to school in the Fall

Educators discuss how to get K-12 classes back in the classroom this Fall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Educators discussed recommendations that would make it safe for schools to reopen in the fall.

Members of the AccelerateED Task Force talked about different schedule models, staggering arrival and dismissal times, limiting capacity on school buses, and directing traffic flow in hallways to promote social distancing.

Even though schools have not gotten the official green light to open their doors this fall, some educators made it clear that they are wrestling with what people do now, since it can impact what will happen with schools this Fall.

The full committee will meet again next Friday to finalize their recommendations after they’ve had a chance to get feedback from the public and school district leaders.

For public comment, or public input go to the task force website here: Accerlerate@ed.sc.gov