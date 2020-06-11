Former Gamecock tight end joins midlands coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia’s own and former Gamecock Jacob August is moving into coaching.

According to Gray Collegiate Head Coach Adam Holmes, August was hired as the school’s next linebackers coach and joins fellow Gamecock Cory Helms on the staff.

Excited to add former Gamecock TE Jacob August to our football staff! Jacob will be coaching Linebackers for us! #SpursUp #WarEagle # GCGC @August40th @bobbybentley @CoachWMuschamp pic.twitter.com/2j3lVsK7Lv — Adam Holmes (@coachholmes54) June 11, 2020

The former Carolina tight end finished his Gamecock career in 2018 with 23 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

GCA is coming off another outstanding season, going 10-3 and making the 2A playoffs before falling to Abbeville.