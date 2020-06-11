Rutherford defeats Richland Co. Coroner incumbent Watts

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland Co. will soon have a new coroner. Naida Rutherford defeated incumbent Gary Watts in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

“I’m really just excited to use my voice and my platform to be able to help the people who need it the most,” said Naida Rutherford, Richland Co. Coroner Elect.

Despite issues at polling places, voters came out on Tuesday to show their support for Rutherford as county coroner.

“I believe that service, advocacy and transparency really speak to the people of Richland County, and they wanted a change. And so they chose me,” said Rutherford.

Watts has held the position of Richland Co. coroner since 2001. He received 20,859 (41%) votes, while Rutherford received 30,347 (59%) votes.

“But more importantly, they care about this community and they wanted change, and they voiced their opinion by casting their vote. And I appreciate that,” said Rutherford.

She’s been in nursing for 14 years and said she’s always been an advocate for patients.

“I have a passion for education, I have a passion for helping people understand how the system can work for them and not against them. And so I’m really just looking forward to really connecting with the community in a different way, and getting them the resources that they need,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford added that she ran because she’s a qualified candidate, and her race and gender are irrelevant.

“It is not lost on me that I’m the first. It saddens me, actually, that we are still having these types of firsts in 2020. In 2020, we’re just now in 173 years that this office has been established, just hiring an African American and a woman to hold this seat. It’s an incredible feeling, but mostly I just feel humbled by it,” said Rutherford.

She said she’s so thankful to the voters, and can’t wait to begin.

“That for every deceased person that doesn’t have a voice, I’m going to be their voice. I will fight every single day. This is what I do,” said Rutherford.

She faces no Republican opposition in November’s election, unless there are write-in candidates.