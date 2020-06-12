Funeral plans for Lee County Sgt. who died from COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral plans are made for a fallen Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who officials say died from the coronavirus.

Deputies say Sgt. Mikkos Newman, 38, died from COVID-19 on Monday, June 8.

Sgt. Newman’s viewing will take place today at the King Funeral Home in Pageland from 5 to 8 p.m.

The funeral home says his funeral service will be this Saturday at the Oro Church in Pageland, starting at 1 p.m.

On their Facebook page, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Newman was “larger than life, full of laughter and kind to everyone.”

Deputies say he is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister, and children.

For more information, please visit the King Funeral Home’s website by clicking here.