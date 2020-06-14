Million Man March held in Columbia

More than a thousand people show up for a peaceful protest in downtown Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A peaceful protest was held in downtown Columbia Sunday.

More than a thousand people hit the pavement, some with signs, others in t-shirts with their calls for a change to systemic racism during the Million Man March.

The group began walking from the Martin Luther King Park to the South Carolina statehouse to demand police reform and racial justice. Many who attended the event it was nice to see so many people come together on one accord to send a message though peaceful protest.

Several lawmakers, and city officials took part in the protest including Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook who posted a series of tweets about the event.

After walking from MLK Park in the sweltering heat, #MillionManMarch participants including ⁦@ColumbiaPDSC⁩ Chief Holbrook & officers made it safely to the SC State House. pic.twitter.com/plQYOY25pm — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 14, 2020

Marchers are almost to the 1800 block of Gervais Street. pic.twitter.com/FwLOkFo0Mg — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 14, 2020