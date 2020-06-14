Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death announced Sunday

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in SC with 799 new cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Sunday The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 more death in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795 and thome number of South Carolinians who have lost died due to the virus to 600 people.

Health officials the single death occurred in a middle aged patient.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield ( 7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 286,100 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.