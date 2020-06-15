Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Red Cross says beginning today and for a limited time, they’re now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Officials say they’re testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations to give donors insight on whether they were exposed to the virus.

According to Red Cross, antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

They continued by saying donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease

testing.

Red Cross says antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on their website.

Red Cross says a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

The organization says they’re not testing donors to diagnose illnesses.

Officials say the test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Red Cross says they still need blood donations to help prevent a summer shortage.

For more information on how to donate and on the antibody test, visit Red Cross’s website by clicking here.