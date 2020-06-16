AJ Lawson still mulling NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The news broke late Monday night, but it might have been premature.

According to multiple outlets, South Carolina’s leading scorer from last season made his decision return to the Gamecocks for his junior season, pulling out of NBA Draft consideration.

But Frank Martin told ABC Columbia on Tuesday, Lawson’s status “has not changed”, meaning the Gamecock guard is still deciding between the NBA and South Carolina.

Lawson has until August 3 to officially make his decision, but is expected to be on campus for workouts this summer.