Former Gamecock helps create ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Garrison Gist received the call of a lifetime last week.

“Even before he finished asking, I was already into it,” he said Tuesday.

Gist’s friend — one of the artists commissioner to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte — asked the former Gamecock fullback to be a part of history.

“As we got more details, I found out it was going to be on Tryon (street),” said Gist. “That’s right smackdab in the middle of Uptown, so I thought, ‘Yeah, this is big.'”

Gist, once an Art History major at South Carolina, joined 15 other designers, creating the mural on one of the busiest streets in the Queen City. He was responsible for painting the ‘K’, and his inspiration all came from comic book character, Deadpool.

“He’s that outspoken radical that goes against the norm of other superheroes,” Gist said. “He’s that guy.”

The idea took shape Tuesday morning, and it was time to get to work.

“I started sketching at 10 a.m. and I think I laid my last brush stroke around 6:30 p.m.”

Gist is up to around 200 paintings in his career, but his first mural is the one that matters most.

“The past three weeks, the emotions have been really high,” he said. “Just being out there with other people, it provided an escape for all people. Art connects everybody.”

Gist played fullback at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier from 2013-2015.

Photo credit: Asa Kryst