Prisma Health to host free COVID-19 testing sites this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites this week.

You can get tested at the following locations listed below:

Tuesday, June 16, Hyatt Park Elementary School, 4200 Main St., Columbia

Thursday, June 18, Memorial Stadium, 1000 S. Holly St., Columbia

The sites open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prisma says you don’t need to make an appointment and you should expect your results within four days of being tested.

For more information on additional testing sites, visit Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.