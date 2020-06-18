RCSD & Red Cross to host Emergency Blood Drive this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the American Red Cross will host an emergency blood drive this Friday.

Officials say it runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decker Center Community Room on Decker Boulevard.

Authorities say the blood drive will also include COVID-19 antibody testing.

Although walk-ins are accepted, deputies would prefer you to make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or on their website.

If you want to make an appointment through the app, officials say use the sponsor code B&B.

To apply through the Red Cross website, click here.