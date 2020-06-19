CPD searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of ATM robbery

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an ATM robbery and are hoping you can help. Authorities say, 32 year old Anthony Hopkins, Jr. along with an accomplice are accused of holding two employees at gunpoint while stealing money from an automated teller machine.

CPD says the incident took place May 31, at 5118 Fairfield Road and was last seen leaving the area along with a co-defendant officials believe left in two separate cars. One of them described as a black and red 1981 Chevy Caprice. Authorities say once he is arrested, authorities say they intend to charge him with Two Counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Criminal Conspiracy, and Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal.

Officials say Hopkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help them locate Hopkins you are urged to contact crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC