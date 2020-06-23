DHEC: Coronavirus Hospitalizations at 824, 890 new COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A growing number of people in South Carolina are in the hospital with coronavirus related illnesses.

According to new numbers released today by DHEC, there are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that as of Tuesday morning, 2,903 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,575 were in use, which is a 72.29% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

But the number of patients utilizing beds related to the coronavirus has grown.

Yesterday there were 731 beds occupied, on Tuesday 824 beds were reported occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

On Tuesday, DHEC announced 1,002 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 additional deaths.