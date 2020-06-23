Governor McMaster on COVID-19: “It is still a time that we must be very, very careful”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday Governor Henry McMaster addressed the Coronavirus in South Carolina.

McMaster says the positive cases are increasing here in South Carolina, as well as across the Country. But the Governor went on to add that testing in the state has also increased.

McMaster addressed the growing data that younger people are testing positive for the coronavirus and reminded everyone “that it is still a time that we must be very, very careful”.

McMaster says he has been disappointed in the lack of compliance of the recommendations from the Department of Health and the CDC on wearing masks and social distancing.

During today’s media briefing McMaster also announced the launch of the ‘Palmetto Priority Seal’ program, which designates restaurants as Coronavirus compliant.