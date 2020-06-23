Voters at the polls for SC Runoff elections

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Voters in South Carolina are at the polls Tuesday for the ‘Primary’ Runoff elections.

On the ballot- races that were too close to call following the June 9, 2020 Primary.

23 of the state’s 46 counties have runoffs, according to state election officials.

South Carolina Election officials say they are helping Richland County after some voters waited more than five hours or were given the wrong ballot during the June 9, voting.

Voters we talked to say it’s important to get out and vote.

Polls are open 7am-7pm.