WATCH: Gamecock great Whit Merrifield on MLB’s return

Everything is in place for a 60-game Major League Baseball schedule this year, all starting with “spring” training on July 1.

Owners voted to implement a season Monday after three months of back-and-forth negotiations between the players and the league.

“We want to play,” said former Gamecock Whit Merrifield Tuesday. “That’s what we do. That’s what we’re good at.”

A 60-game schedule means the league will fill the schedule with as many games as it cam through Sept. 27, the league’s cutoff for the regular season. According to ESPN. the deal also says players would receive the full prorated share of their salaries — about 37% of their full-season salaries and $1.5 billion total. The postseason would remain at 10 teams. Players would not receive forgiveness on the $170 million salary advance they received as part of the March agreement and would get no money from the postseason. Players would not agree to wearing on-field microphones. Teams would not wear advertising patches on their uniforms. The universal designated hitter likely would remain in place, as it’s part of the health-and-safety protocol.

“With the hand that we were dealt, I think everyone did the best they could,” said Merrifield. “It’s an unfortunate thing that we all had to go through, and I hate it’s something that we had to go through during a global pandemic.”

The negotiations were also made public, by mostly the owners, who used the media as pawns at times during during the process.

“What I hated most about it was that it was so public,” Merrifield said. “That was the thing that kept getting to me, but now the main thing is we’re back to playing, so we should be excited about that.”