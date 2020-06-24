Former Gamecock signs full NBA contract with Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO (WOLO) — The Denver Nuggets signed former Gamecock PJ Dozier to an NBA contract, filling their final roster spot according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Dozier appeared in 21 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging about 4 points and 11 minutes per game, but he starred in the G-League. In 18 games with the Windy City Bulls, Dozier put up 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

The South Carolina product had been on a two-way deal since the start of the season and will head to Orlando with the team next month.