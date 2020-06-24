South Carolina Primary Run-Off Election results
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –Here is a look at the unofficial results of the South Carolina Primary Run-Off Election: (As of Tuesday at 10:13 PM) per the SC Voters Election Commission.
Sumter Co. Council Dist. 1
- Carlton B. Washington – 671 (59%)
- Chris Sumpter – 461 (41%)
Newberry Co. Council Dist. 2
- Mary C. Arrowood – 528 (56%)
- Tammy Johns – 410 (44%)
Richland Co. Council Dist. 7
- Gretchen Barron – 1,726 (72%)
- Gwendolyn Davis Kennedy – 658 (28%)
Richland Co. Council Dist. 8
- Overture Walker – 1,669 (59%)
- Hamilton Grant – 1,174 (42%)
Richland Co. Council Dist. 9
- Calvin Chip Jackson – 1,095 (54%)
- Jonnieka Farr – 938 (46%)
Richland Co. Council Dist. 10
- Cheryl D. English – 1,626 (63%)
- Dalhi Myers – 938 (37%)
Calhoun Co. State Senate Dist. 39
- Vernon Stephens – 347 (56%)
- Cindy Evans – 271 (44%)
Orangeburg Co. State Senate Dist. 39
- Vernon Stephens – 2,448 (64%)
- Cindy Evans – 1,404 (36%)
Lexington Co. State House of Rep. Dist. 88
- R.J. May – 1,378 (53%)
- Mike Sturkie – 1,210 (47%)