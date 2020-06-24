South Carolina Primary Run-Off Election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –Here is a look at the unofficial results of the South Carolina Primary Run-Off Election: (As of Tuesday at 10:13 PM) per the SC Voters Election Commission.

Sumter Co. Council Dist. 1

Carlton B. Washington – 671 (59%)

Chris Sumpter – 461 (41%)

Newberry Co. Council Dist. 2

Mary C. Arrowood – 528 (56%)

Tammy Johns – 410 (44%)

Richland Co. Council Dist. 7

Gretchen Barron – 1,726 (72%)

Gwendolyn Davis Kennedy – 658 (28%)

Richland Co. Council Dist. 8

Overture Walker – 1,669 (59%)

Hamilton Grant – 1,174 (42%)

Richland Co. Council Dist. 9

Calvin Chip Jackson – 1,095 (54%)

Jonnieka Farr – 938 (46%)

Richland Co. Council Dist. 10

Cheryl D. English – 1,626 (63%)

Dalhi Myers – 938 (37%)

Calhoun Co. State Senate Dist. 39

Vernon Stephens – 347 (56%)

Cindy Evans – 271 (44%)

Orangeburg Co. State Senate Dist. 39

Vernon Stephens – 2,448 (64%)

Cindy Evans – 1,404 (36%)

Lexington Co. State House of Rep. Dist. 88

R.J. May – 1,378 (53%)

Mike Sturkie – 1,210 (47%)