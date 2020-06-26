CPD, RCSD arrests six more suspects from violent May protest

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Additional arrests have been made in connection with the protests that turned violent last month spanning over a period of two days.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott a dozen people are now facing charges stemming from the May 30, May 31 incidents. According to authorities, a majority of the arrests were made after law enforcement officers say they spent hours collecting, and then reviewing body camera videos and surveillance videos.

Officials in both Columbia and Richland County say the alleged crimes took place at various locations throughout the downtown Columbia area and charges range from Burglary, Looting to Breach of Peace and Instigating a Riot.

The most recent arrests include:

32 year old Shawn Torres Anderson: Breach of Peace, Instigating a Riot, Larceny

26 year old Deforest Williams: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot

30 year old Nyasia Scott: Assault-Third Degree, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Possession of Burglary Tools

26 year old Rashad Brooks : Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Third Degree Assault & Battery – Third Degree, and Malicious Injury to Property

19 year old Noah Frick: Two Counts of Breach of Peach of a High & Aggravated Nature, Two Counts of Instigating a Riot, Two Counts of Assault & Battery – Third Degree

25 year old Synobia Ferguson: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Inciting a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Possession of Burglary Tools, Malicious Injury to Property

