Richland Library expands limited services to several pick up windows

All Customers Can Request, Pick up and Return Materials at certain pick up windows

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news for book lovers.

While the Richland Library locations remain closed, the library says it will begin allowing customers to pick up items, they had on hold, at several library pick up windows.

Customers can also request new materials over the phone and online.

Now you can get hold or request items from 3pm – 6 p.m., Mondays – Saturdays at the pick-up windows of four library locations.

Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo)

Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia)

Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)

St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd., Columbia

Library officials say customers can once again return their materials in the book drops of any library location. But to limit exposure, they ask cusotmers do not hand returned items to our staff at pick-up windows. All 13 library locations remain closed.