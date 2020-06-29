Suspect wanted for breaking into Lugoff-Elgin High School

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they are looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing a high school on Sunday.

Deputies say the suspect, who’s wanted for burglary and major vandalism, is accused of breaking into the Lugoff-Elgin High School Annex building after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen on video coming from and returning to Highway 1 on foot and cut himself during the crime.

Authorities say blood evidence was collected and they are reviewing all of the school’s video.

If you know who this is, send a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com