Washington Mystics sign former Gamecock Alaina Coates

The Washington Mystics announced today that they have signed former Gamecock center Alaina Coates.

Coates (6-4, 225), holds career averages of 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 55 career games over two WNBA seasons with Chicago, Minnesota and Atlanta. During the 2019-20 WNBA offseason, Coates played for Hatay BSB (Turkey-KBSL), where she averaged 10.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The second-year pro was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft, and appeared in all 32 games off the bench for the Sky her rookie season. The South Carolina product finished her collegiate career as the first player in school history to total 50 career double-doubles and the second player ever to accomplish this feat. She also earned All-SEC honors from coaches in all four years of her career (First Team: 2016, 2017; Second Team: 2014, 2015).