GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say one suspect is in custody and another is at large after a drive-by shooting in Greenwood.

Greenwood Police Department says the shooting happened on Pearl Street at 11:25 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, three black males suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Authorities from Greenwood and Newberry say they’re searching at the intersection of SC Highway 34/SC Highway 39 in the town of Chappells, which is in the Newberry and Saluda counties.

Greenwood County deputies say they were given a description of a Kia vehicle involved in the incident.

Authorities say they chased the vehicle, which stopped at the Chappells Crossroads with two people fleeing in the woods toward the Saluda River.

Officials say both suspects are black males, one with a slender build wearing blue jeans pants, the other is shorter with a stockier build wearing khaki pants and a black shirt.

According to investigators, they arrested one suspect who was hiding in Chappells.

Deputies say they don’t know if the remaining suspect has a weapon, but should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to crimesc.com.