SEC Media Days postponed, no new dates announced

A spokesperson for the Southeastern Conference confirmed to ABC Columbia on Tuesday that this year’s SEC Media Days will not happen on its originally scheduled dates, July 13-16.

No new dates have been announced.

The league had previously said the annual event will be virtual-only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With no new dates, we can only assume the 2020 version of the event will take place in late July or early August.