Gamecock women’s soccer adds new assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock head women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith announced on Wednesday the hiring of Marnie Merritt as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks. Merritt arrives in Columbia after spending the past season at Wake Forest as a voluntary assistant coach.

“We are very excited to announce that Marnie will be joining our staff,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “I am so impressed with her drive and passion for the game throughout her playing career and her desire to pursue a coaching profession. We value the person and role model we are bringing into the program for our players and know she will be a great fit for our staff.”

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to coach at such an amazing program, to work for the University of South Carolina and compete in the SEC again is thrilling,” Merritt said. “I look forward to being able to help our players continue to develop in all aspects of their lives. I would like to thank Shelley and Jamie Smith and the rest of the South Carolina Athletic Department and I cannot wait to get started in Columbia. Go Gamecocks!”

A Huntersville, N.C. native, Merritt is familiar with the Southeastern Conference as she was a four-year starter at Ole Miss from 2015-18 before she joined the coaching ranks. She left the Rebels as one of the best goalkeepers in school history with the second most clean sheets (21), saves (277) and wins (40) along with a 1.31 goals against average.

One of her most notable highlights while competing at Ole Miss was in 2015 when she helped the Rebels take out No. 7 Clemson in a penalty kick shootout in the NCAA Tournament. She made two critical saves while also punching through one of her own to help capture the victory on the road.

Merritt graduated in 2017 with a degree in business management and also completed a master’s degree from Ole Miss in integrated marketing communications in 2019.

Merritt previously competed with the Lake Norman Soccer Club 95 Eclipse and was named the Lake Norman Player of the Year and Charlotte Player of the Year in 2012. Merritt also participating in the U.S. U-18 and U-16 National Team Camps and a Canada U-17 National Team Camp.