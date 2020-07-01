More Cities in SC pass Mask Ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Another city in the Midlands has voted to require masks.

Sumter City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday to require customers and employees to wear masks in retail and food service establishments.

The ordinance will take effect Friday at 6AM and will remain in effect for thirty days.

Here is a look at the ordinance with a link:

A full copy of the Emergency Ordinance enacting this requirement, including definitions, exemptions and expiration can be found on our website at www.sumtersc.gov.

Other cities have already set mask ordinances, including The City of Columbia which passed a mask ordinance last week.

Masks are also mandatory in Newberry grocery stores and pharmacies.