Three-star wide receiver commits to Gamecocks for class of 2021

The Gamecocks added another wide receiver to their 2021 class.

Simeon Price, a three-star prospect out of Pensacola, committed to Carolina and becomes the third receiver committed in the class.

He announced his decision on twitter, and chose the Gamecocks over Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Louisville, Virginia, Nebraska and Michigan State.

Price had 18 receptions for 292 yards last season.