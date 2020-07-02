Hospital occupancy surging due to increased COVID-19 cases in SC

More than 76 percent of hospital beds in the Midlands are currently occupied

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hospital usage is surging due to increased cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

According to the latest numbers from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are currently 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. The same data set says 2,836 inpatient hospital beds are available as of Thursday and 7,830 are in use.

This is a rise from numbers reported last Thursday (June 25), when DHEC said 851 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“This virus is just so different, it’s just a weird strain, it takes so many different forms and fashions on people, so you have to be on your A-game all the time,” said Bradley Quarles, a nurse at Prisma Health Richland.

With more people checking into hospitals in their fight against COVID-19, Quarles says his team has not been too overwhelmed by the growing number of patients.

According to Prisma Health, more than 200 people are currently hospitalized in their facilities due to the virus, up from only 85 back in May.

“Prisma Health remains well positioned to meet the needs of all of our patients. Preparedness is a part of what we do every day,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, a physician who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Prisma Health.

Meanwhile, 47 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Lexington Medical Center, but 80% of their beds are currently occupied.

Dr. Brent Powers, the Chief Medical Director for Lexington Medical Center, says even though they can accommodate more patients, they might not be able to keep up with the rising numbers.

“The reality is if we continue to have a surge in COVID patients, then we are not going to be able to meet that need as well as all the other health care needs, like our cancer or heart attack patients,” Dr. Powers said.

As these numbers continue to rise, Dr. Powers says now’s the time for people to start taking this virus seriously.

“What keeps me awake at night is our sustainability because we’re in month four and I think we’re naive to think this is going to be done in six months or even twelve months. I think we’ll be having the same conversation a year from now,” Dr. Powers said.

On Thursday, DHEC reported 1,629 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587 and confirmed deaths to 777 in South Carolina.

Per DHEC, there are 50 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.