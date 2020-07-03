Going out for the Fourth? Here’s what you can expect

Lake Murray Fireworks still going on as scheduled Saturday night

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) —Many families across the state are debating whether to stay at home or go out to watch fireworks as part of their Fourth of July celebration.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic still going, public health experts say holiday weekends are ripe opportunities for the virus to spread.

Citing the spike in cases after Memorial Day, some are concerned that an even larger surge of positive tests could take place next week.

“If we’re not careful about how we move about during this upcoming holiday weekend, and as we congregate over this holiday weekend, we could see cases rise to the levels that none of us could have previously imagined,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell told reporters Wednesday.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends that people celebrate with home-based activities or by watching fireworks while social distancing.

If people decide to go for a holiday drive, they might see more South Carolina Highway Patrol cars lining the highways.

Troopers say the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest days to be out on the road due to the greater risk of drunk driving.

“This is your warning. We’re going to be out in full force this holiday, period,” Trooper David Jones said. “If you’re going to be traveling to Lake Murray or hanging out for the weekend or maybe just staying at home or visiting with family, if you’re going to consume alcohol, if you’re going to celebrate, make sure you do it responsibly.”

Speaking of Lake Murray, one event that is still going on this weekend is the Lake Murray Country Fourth of July Fireworks show on Saturday.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, organizers say giving the community something to look forward to was a no-brainer.

“We feel like now more than ever, everyone needs a fun, happy celebration, and the fireworks on Lake Murray is definitely social distancing. We’re hoping everyone will be smiling out on Lake Murray on July 4, watching the fireworks,” said Jayne Baker, the Vice President of Marketing for Lake Murray Country.

The Lake Murray Fireworks Show begins Saturday around 9:15. Organizers say you can get the best view on a boat or at Dreher Island State Park.