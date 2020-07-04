Shooting leaves three dead in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting has left three people dead in Berkeley County.

Sheriff Duane Lewis, in a news release Saturday, said it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived on the scene, Lewis said they found multiple people shot to death inside a home.

Lewis said the identities of the deceased would be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. What sparked the shooting remains under investigation.