DHEC: Practice Social Distancing and Wear a Mask to help prevent spread of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging you to ‘Help Stop the Spread’.
State health officials are sharing ways you can ‘help stop the spread’ of the coronavirus.
Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director, urging masks.
DHEC is recommending that everyone do the following:
Practicing social distancing
Wearing a mask in public
Avoiding group gatherings
Regularly washing your hands
Staying home if sick
According to DHEC, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, say health officials.