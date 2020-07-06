Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to SC COVID-19 response, President Nascar tweet

South Carolina Senator speaks out on various during visit to Columbia Rotary Club

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Senator Lindsey Graham made a couple of stops in the Midlands Monday.

During one of his many stops he met with business leaders at the Columbia Rotary Club.

The Senator touched on a wide array of topics including Governor Henry McMaster’s response to the coronavirus as well as President Donald Trump’s tweet regarding the rope found in Bubba Wallace’s assigned Nascar garage.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

When the Senator was asked by reporters about the tweet he said in part, that he would look to celebrate that kind of attitude more than being worried about it being a hoax.

Senator Graham also visited Z-Verse in West Columbia, a manufacturing company that’s making masks for people in the service industry.