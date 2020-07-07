City of Columbia handing out free masks this week at several locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia will continue to distribute free masks this week

City officials say you can get a mask at the Busby Street Community Center and Hampton Park Neighborhood Center from 9AM-Noon on Wednesday and Friday.

You can also pick a mask up at the Edisto Neighborhood Center and Earlewood Community Center from 1pm-4pm.

The city is handing out two masks per person or five masks per family.

July 6, 2020

MONDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 8, 2020

WEDNESDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 10, 2020

FRIDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm