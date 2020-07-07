One killed after shooting at the Rowan Apartments in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a man has died after a fatal shooting at the Rowan Apartment Complex on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 8:10 p.m. at the complex on Southern Drive.

According to investigators, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and he later died at a hospital.

Officials say they saw a vehicle leave the scene, but don’t have a description as of late.

Deputies say there’s no threat to the public.

If you have any information, submit a tip to crimesc.com.