Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– richland county pools will re-open tomorrow.

But don’t put on your trunks just yet.

According to county officials, anyone wanting to take a dip will need to register for a time slot to use the pool.

You can register at richlandrec.com.

Also, swimmers will be asked to bring their own chairs and life jackets.

Swimmers are being asked to remain six feet apart, and any time you’re not in the pool you will be required to wear a mask.