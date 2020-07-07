Survey: SC 10th fewest COVID-19 related restrictions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is one of the least restrictive states when it comes to the coronavirus in the country according to one study.

The survey conducted by wallethub.com shows that South Carolina is the state with the 10th fewest coronavirus restrictions.

The survey was based on things like mask requirements, re-opening child care centers, and restricting large gatherings.

This is the second time in two months Wallethub has conducted this survey.

In a survey released in June, SC ranked 4th.