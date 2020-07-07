Taiwan donates 92,000 surgical face masks to S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, South Carolina received 92,000 face masks donated by Taiwan. The donation will help frontline medical workers fighting COVID-19.

“I can’t thank you enough, personally, for what you’ve done in providing this equipment, this personal protective equipment. And rest assured that it will be used to the fullest extent to protect our citizens here in South Carolina,” said Director Kim Stenson of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “During this event, nothing has been more critical than obtaining personal protective equipment.”

Representatives from Taiwan, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond, Stenson and Congressman Joe Wilson were all in attendance.

“Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta would like to extend our sincere thanks to the state of South Carolina for giving us this great opportunity to support the state for fighting COVID-19 at this difficult time,” said Daniel Hung, Acting Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Atlanta.

Wilson presented the TECO representatives with a certificate of special congressional recognition.

“Presented to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta, in recognition of outstanding and invaluable for the people of Taiwan and the United States. And I present this on behalf of the United States,” said Wilson.

“So I also believe that the best will come, the best that Taiwan and the United States are together. Together, we can make a difference,” said Hung.

Stenson added that the masks will be distributed based on an as-need basis, those who ask for them will receive them. He said right now the state is in a good position with PPE, but this donation greatly helps especially as the pandemic continues.