Area non profit offers COVID-19 sanitation kits to families with disabilities

Able SC is offering the kits for free click below to see if you qualify

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Able SC, the non profit organization that is committed to helping those living with disabilities continue do so as independently as possible. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, and numbers of cases increase, the organization is hoping to help.

The non-profit says they are offering free COVID-19 Sanitation Kits to those who live in households where a family members is living with a disability. Officials say they want to be able to do what they can in order to help families protect themselves and those they reside with.

The kits are filled with supplies that can help you keep your home clean during the outbreak and includes items like cleaning supplies, face masks, hand sanitizer, hand soap, paper towels, and toilet paper. But first, you have to find out if you qualify for the free kit.

Officials say you have to live in either the Midlands or Upstate of South Carolina and someone in your home has to have a disability. You will also have to provide information on the individual who has the disability.

All you have to do is fill out the form at the link provided below and Able SC says they will contact you within 48 hours with additional information for kit pick up or drop off’s.

To find out if you, or someone who lives in your home qualifies, click on the link provided HERE or you can call 803-779-5121.