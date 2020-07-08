Coastal’s Zack Taylor to play at 120th U.S. Amateur

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina men’s golfer Zack Taylor will compete at the 120th U.S. Amateur, which will be held Aug. 10-16 at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Taylor earned an exemption into the prestigious event with his Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking/WAGR of 114.

A back-to-back Ping/Golf Coaches Association of America All-Region selection, Taylor led the team with a 70.79 stroke average in the shortened 2019-20 season which ranks second all-time in CCU single-season history behind Dustin Johnson’s 70.40 scoring average in 2006-07. He played at the No. 1 spot in all seven events for the Chants, turning in two top-five finishes, highlighted by winning the individual title at the 2020 General Hackler Championship in March.

He tallied three top-10 finishes overall for the season and led the Chants with 13 rounds of par or better on the year, including seven rounds in the 60s. His first round score of 66, -6 under par, at the Hackler Championship this season was tied for the 12th-lowest individual 18-hole score in CCU tournament history.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Golfer of the Week on March 13, Taylor has etched his name into the Coastal Carolina University men’s golf record books, as he has the best career scoring average of all Chant golfers with at least 45 rounds played at 71.15, sitting just in front of Dustin Johnson (72.26).

As previously announced, the fields for both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Amateur championships will be comprised entirely of exempt players due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exemption categories the U.S. Amateur are highlighted by expanded use of the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

In order to align with health and safety guidelines, the USGA also announced a reduction in field size for both championships. The U.S. Amateur, traditionally held with 312 competitors, will be played with 264.