DHEC announces 1,723 single day COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

These are the latest numbers as of Thursday July 9th, 2020

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,723 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. Officials say they are also seeing an uptick in the amount of hospital beds being occupied during the pandemic. Health officials say right now there are currently 1.433 hospital beds occupied by patients that have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. As of Thursday morning (July 9th) 2,648 inpatient hospital beds were available while 8,058 are in use, that is a 75.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,058 inpatient beds currently used, 1,433 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

According to DHEC, Nineteen of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Richland (1) counties, and three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

You can check out the latest confirmed cases that DHEC has listed by county below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (30), Allendale (9), Anderson (23), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (40), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (3), Charleston (325), Cherokee (11), Chester (6), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (8), Colleton (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (63), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (6), Florence (34), Georgetown (34), Greenville (208), Greenwood (20), Hampton (5), Horry (194), Jasper (6), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (3), Lexington (66), Marion (9), Marlboro (2), McCormick (4), Newberry (10), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (46), Pickens (30), Richland (125), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (48), Union (5), Williamsburg (6), York (66)

The one new probable case was in Lancaster County (1).

DHEC says as of yesterday (Wednesday July 8th), a total of 507,870 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, even though health officials say a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days. Health officials say the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,350 (not including antibody tests) and out of those tested 20.6% tested positive.

There are 99 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4, as new testing events are added regularly. You can click on the link provided in order to find a mobile testing clinic location closest to you by clicking here: scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics. Or you can also go to one of the nearly 200 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.