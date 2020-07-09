Spiking SC virus cases raise concerns about school safety

(European Centre For Disease Prevention And Control via DDP via /ZUMA Press, FILE) In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the COVID-19 coronavirus is shown.

(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state's economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As South Carolina reports spiking numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19, its children are also suffering from mental health and educational consequences of closed schools, health and education leaders told state lawmakers Wednesday.

The state needs to reduce its high rate of cases so students can return to school safely, Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told a state Senate subcommittee meeting.

Since Memorial Day, the state has seen a spike in reported cases and hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 1,537 new confirmed cases and 38 deaths Wednesday. The state has now reported 48,770 total cases since March, with a death toll of 876 people.