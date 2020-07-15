Be aware of scams as you race to meet IRS tax deadline

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning tax payers of a ‘tremendous increase’ in the amount of scams as the July 15 deadline to file and pay taxes approaches.

The original filing date and tax payment due date for the 2019 year were moved from April 15 to July 15, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say taxpayers who plan to file Form 1040 series returns must file Form 4868 by July 15 in order to get an automatic extension that will give you until Oct. 15 to complete the process.

However, as the date to have your 2019 taxes paid gets closer, especially over the last few months, the IRS says they are seeing more COVID-19 and tax scams where thieves are trying to steal your personal and financial information. U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy, Jr. says,

“Taxpayers should be vigilant during this time as criminals will use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information”…“Remember that the IRS will not initiate contact with taxpayers via phone, email or social media to request personal or financial information.”

Taxpayers who think they may have been a victim of a scam you can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. You can also report fraud, and theft of Economic Impact Payments by contacting the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). If you happen to receive an unsolicited email that looks like it could be from the IRS, it may be part of a phising scam and should be forward it to phishing@irs.gov.